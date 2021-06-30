One-stop information for arrivals on Phuket Island reopening (July 1)

The latest general information on the reopening of Thailand, starting from Phuket as the pilot destination from 1 July, 2021.
The officially approved directives from the Royal Thai Government were announced in the Royal Gazette on 29 June, 2021.
Measures to enter Thailand for Thais and non-Thai nationals.
Pre-arrival
- Travelers are advised to avoid at-risk areas or crowded places no less than 14 days before their travel date.
- Travelers must travel from countries/regions approved by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), per the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), as proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) and TAT, and must have been in the said countries for no less than 21 days before their travel date date – except Thai nationals and foreign expatriates returning from overseas. They must register their travel via the designated system or website, and have the following documents:
- A certificate of Entry (COE).
- A medical certificate with a laboratory result by an RT-PRC method indicating that COVID-19 is not detected no more than 72 hours before their travel date.
- Copy of an insurance policy in English covering healthcare and treatment expenses for COVID-19 per applicant for the whole duration in Thailand with coverage clearly identified as no less than US$100,000.
- Copy of the payment confirmation for no less than 14 nights stay and RT-PCR tests at hotels approved by the MoTS or TAT. In the case that the length of stay is less than 14 days, travelers must present a confirmed flight ticket out of Thailand and payment confirmation for accommodation and RT-PCR tests at hotels that cover their intended duration of stay.
- A certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by the MoPH or the World Health Organization (WHO) no less than 14 days before their travel date. Travelers under 18 years of age, travelling with their parents or guardians, must have a medical certificate with a laboratory result by an RT-PRC method indicating that COVID-19 is not detected no more than 72 hours before their travel date.
- Travelers must undergo exit screening before departure.
Arrival
- Entry screening and Immigration and Customs procedures:
- Travelers on direct, non-stop flights to Phuket International Airport are subject to health screening and Immigration and Customs procedures at the point of entry. Click to see the “7-Step Flow at Phuket International Airport” or “7 Steps 7 Countdown”.
- Download and install an alert application, as well as set the application on at all times for the whole duration in Thailand.
- Proceed directly to the reserved hotel on approved airport transfer service.
- Undergo a COVID-19 test (RT-PCR method) at own expense as per the following requirements:
- Taking the first test upon arrival and await the test results in the accommodation.
- Taking additional RT-PCR tests as per the following requirements:
- Travelers with the length of stay less than 7 days are required to take another test on Day 6 or 7, or as per the MoPH’s guidelines.
- Travelers with the length of stays between 10-14 days are required to take the second test on Day 6 or 7 and the third test on Day 12 or 13, or as per the MoPH’s guidelines.
- In the case that travelers are tested positive for COVID-19, travelers will be referred to specified healthcare facilities for medical treatment, for which the expenses must be covered by the required insurance.
- If tested negative for COVID-19, travelers can go anywhere in Phuket
- Travelers with an intended length of stay less than 14 days must leave Phuket (Thailand) immediately on an international flight to another country on or before their intended departure date.
- Travelers who have completed 14 nights in Phuket will be allowed to continue their journey to other Thai destinations.
International / Domestic Departure
- For travelling from Phuket to other countries, travelers are advised to follow the guidelines and measures announced by the respective country of their destination.
- For travelling from Phuket to other Thai destinations, travelers are required to show proof that they have completed a 14-night stay accommodation along with other required documentation per the guidelines and measures announced by the respective destinations.
FAQs
|Child Policy
|Travelers under 18 years of age, travelling with their parents or guardians, must have a medical certificate with a laboratory result by an RT-PRC method indicating that COVID-19 is not detected no more than 72 hours before their travel date.
|Countries
|Travelers must travel from countries/regions approved by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), per the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), as proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) and TAT.
|Visa & Certificate of Entry
|– Every traveler must obtain a Certificate of Entry (COE) at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/. Please check the website to see the documentation required.
– Embassy/Consulate-General processing of an application takes 3 working days.
– Applicants can check the result of their application via the website.
|Insurance
|International travelers must have insurance covering treatment and medical expenses including those related to COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of US$100,000. The insurance must cover the total duration of stay in Thailand.
|Vaccines
|– All international arrivals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine registered with the MoPH or approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).
– Arrivals must be vaccinated more than 14 days.
– Proof of vaccination must be submitted when applying for a COE.
|Airlines
|– Airlines that have announced direct flights to Phuket are:
British Airways
Cathay Pacific
El Al
Emirates
Etihad Airways
Qatar Airways
Singapore Airlines
THAI– Please check flight schedules on the respective airlines’ websites.– For your return travel, please note that some airlines are unable to operate into your home country.
|Before Arrival in Phuket
|Every visitor must obtain a medical certificate with an RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, issued no more than 72 hours before departure.
|At the Airport
|– Every visitor must download and install the alert application.
– At Immigration, a completed arrival card, COE, and passport must be presented.
|SHA & SHA Plus+
|– ‘SHA’ is a certification for businesses which meet the basic standards of hygiene and health safety for their products and services in accordance with the nationwide measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).
– ‘SHA Plus’ is a certification for companies/individuals which have received the SHA certificate and where 70% of the workforce has been vaccinated.
– Here is the updated list of SHA Plus businesses in Phuket.
|While in Phuket
|– You can go anywhere in Phuket, BUT you must strictly follow the DMHTTA precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application.
– Masks must be worn at all times in public areas and in any vehicle with two or more people travelling.
– Travelers may be required to undergo a COVID-19 test using an RT-PCR or a rapid antigen method during their stay, as per the MoPH’s guidelines.
Q. Can a second guest who is already resident in Thailand join a guest who has arrived ‘internationally’ into a ‘SHA Plus’ hotel?
|Accommodation
|– It is mandatory that a ‘SHA Plus’ accommodation establishment is used in Phuket.
– Residing in a private residence is not allowed for COVID-19 control purposes.
Q. Must a single consecutive stay be booked at the one establishment?
Q. Must accommodation be prepaid, or will proof of booking suffice?
Q. Are there standardized cancellation and refund policies for ‘SHA Plus’ hotels for peace of mind agreed upon by all ‘SHA Plus’ hoteliers?
|COVID-19 Test
|– RT-PCR test:
Every hospital in Phuket can provide an RT-PCR test;
The cost of an RT-PCR Covid test ranges from 2,500-4,000 Baht per person.– Rapid test:
A rapid test can be done at hospitals, clinics, and private labs in Phuket;
The cost of a rapid test ranges from 450-1,000 Baht per person.– COVID-19 testing is at travelers’ own expense.
|Tours & Excursions
|We recommend booking an excursion with ‘SHA Plus’ certified companies only, for safety;
|Restaurants
|It is recommended to use only ‘SHA Plus’ certified restaurants for safety, although dining-in at non-certified restaurants is also permitted.
|Taxis & Transportation
|– It is recommended that only ‘SHA Plus’ certified taxis be used for transportation, even though non ‘SHA Plus’ transportation is also permitted.
– In the case there are more than 2 people in a vehicle, masks must be worn at all times.
Q. Is there an app or website where SHA+ transport services can be booked?
Q. Are GRAB taxis SHA+?
|Other Activities
|Q. What’s open?
A. Information on this will be available soon.
|COVID-19 Infected
|– Any person experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms must immediately get a test done. If the person is travelling in a group, every person in the group must undergo a test.
– In the case a traveler tests positive for COVID-19 in Thailand, he/she will be responsible for the medical expenses, which must be covered by the required insurance.
|Domestic Travel
|After spending 14 nights in Phuket and as long as their COVID-19 test result is negative, travelers are free to go anywhere in Thailand. But please note that each province’s restrictions must be followed.
|International Travel
|Travelers must follow their home country’s entry requirements. Thailand is not responsible or able to assist with such updates by individual countries.
