One-stop information for arrivals on Phuket Island reopening (July 1)

Child Policy Travelers under 18 years of age, travelling with their parents or guardians, must have a medical certificate with a laboratory result by an RT-PRC method indicating that COVID-19 is not detected no more than 72 hours before their travel date.

Countries Travelers must travel from countries/regions approved by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), per the guidelines of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), as proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) and TAT.

Visa & Certificate of Entry – Every traveler must obtain a Certificate of Entry (COE) at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th/. Please check the website to see the documentation required. – Embassy/Consulate-General processing of an application takes 3 working days. – Applicants can check the result of their application via the website.

Insurance International travelers must have insurance covering treatment and medical expenses including those related to COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of US$100,000. The insurance must cover the total duration of stay in Thailand.

Vaccines – All international arrivals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine registered with the MoPH or approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). – Arrivals must be vaccinated more than 14 days. – Proof of vaccination must be submitted when applying for a COE.

Airlines – Airlines that have announced direct flights to Phuket are:

British Airways

Cathay Pacific

El Al

Emirates

Etihad Airways

Qatar Airways

Singapore Airlines

THAI– Please check flight schedules on the respective airlines’ websites.– For your return travel, please note that some airlines are unable to operate into your home country.

Before Arrival in Phuket Every visitor must obtain a medical certificate with an RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

At the Airport – Every visitor must download and install the alert application. – At Immigration, a completed arrival card, COE, and passport must be presented.

SHA & SHA Plus+ – ‘SHA’ is a certification for businesses which meet the basic standards of hygiene and health safety for their products and services in accordance with the nationwide measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). – ‘SHA Plus’ is a certification for companies/individuals which have received the SHA certificate and where 70% of the workforce has been vaccinated. – Here is the updated list of SHA Plus businesses in Phuket.

While in Phuket – You can go anywhere in Phuket, BUT you must strictly follow the DMHTTA precautions: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, T – Testing for COVID-19, and A – alert application. – Masks must be worn at all times in public areas and in any vehicle with two or more people travelling. – Travelers may be required to undergo a COVID-19 test using an RT-PCR or a rapid antigen method during their stay, as per the MoPH’s guidelines. Q. Can a second guest who is already resident in Thailand join a guest who has arrived ‘internationally’ into a ‘SHA Plus’ hotel?

A. Yes, providing the guest follows all rules stipulated for Thais and expats in Thailand.

Accommodation – It is mandatory that a ‘SHA Plus’ accommodation establishment is used in Phuket. – Residing in a private residence is not allowed for COVID-19 control purposes. Q. Must a single consecutive stay be booked at the one establishment?

A. Travelers must stay at one SHA Plus hotel for the first 7 nights before being able to move to another SHA Plus hotel (s) for the next 7 nights. Q. Must accommodation be prepaid, or will proof of booking suffice?

A. Accommodation must be prepaid. Q. Are there standardized cancellation and refund policies for ‘SHA Plus’ hotels for peace of mind agreed upon by all ‘SHA Plus’ hoteliers?

A. Yes there are.

COVID-19 Test – RT-PCR test:

Every hospital in Phuket can provide an RT-PCR test;

The cost of an RT-PCR Covid test ranges from 2,500-4,000 Baht per person.– Rapid test:

A rapid test can be done at hospitals, clinics, and private labs in Phuket;

The cost of a rapid test ranges from 450-1,000 Baht per person.– COVID-19 testing is at travelers’ own expense.

Tours & Excursions We recommend booking an excursion with ‘SHA Plus’ certified companies only, for safety;

Restaurants It is recommended to use only ‘SHA Plus’ certified restaurants for safety, although dining-in at non-certified restaurants is also permitted.

Taxis & Transportation – It is recommended that only ‘SHA Plus’ certified taxis be used for transportation, even though non ‘SHA Plus’ transportation is also permitted. – In the case there are more than 2 people in a vehicle, masks must be worn at all times. Q. Is there an app or website where SHA+ transport services can be booked?

A. Information on this will be available soon. Q. Are GRAB taxis SHA+?

A. Information on this will be available soon.

Other Activities Q. What’s open?

A. Information on this will be available soon.

COVID-19 Infected – Any person experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms must immediately get a test done. If the person is travelling in a group, every person in the group must undergo a test. – In the case a traveler tests positive for COVID-19 in Thailand, he/she will be responsible for the medical expenses, which must be covered by the required insurance.

Domestic Travel After spending 14 nights in Phuket and as long as their COVID-19 test result is negative, travelers are free to go anywhere in Thailand. But please note that each province’s restrictions must be followed.