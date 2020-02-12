One more Novel Coronavirus case in Thailand

BANGKOK – Thailand has reported one more confirmed novel coronavirus case, a Chinese tourist, raising the total number of the coronavirus case in the country to 33.





The director-general of the Disease Control Department, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the new case was the 54-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan.

She has been placed under monitoring since she had close contact with the patient, earlier diagnosed with the virus.

The lab tests confirmed she was infected with the virus on Feb 8 and she is now recovering well.

Among total coronavirus cases in Thailand, 23 patients remain in hospital and the rest 10 persons were fully recovered and released from hospitals.