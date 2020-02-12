Concern about Nakhon Ratchasima economy after shooting rampage

BANGKOK – Deputy Commerce Minister Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol urged relevant parties to stimulate the economy of Nakhon Ratchasima province that was affected by the shooting rampage last weekend.





He said he ordered the Business Development Department to work out measures to help affected operators regarding the shooting spree at the Terminal 21 mall.

In response, the department planned to extend its financial report deadline for affected businesses. Officials would also discuss measures to boost the morale of workers and tenants at the shopping mall, he said.

Mr Weerasak did not know when the shopping mall would reopen. He said forensic police and other officials were gathering evidence there.

The Commerce Ministry would come up with the best measures to help affected operators because if the impacts were prolonged, they would affect the economy of Nakhon Ratchasima, the deputy commerce minister said.







