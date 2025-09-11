Thai forces hunt insurgents after fierce clash in restive South

SONGKHLA, Thailand – Thai security forces are engaged in a fierce manhunt in the country’s restive southern region after a clash with suspected insurgents, officials said.

The operation is centered on the village of Ban Huai Tao in Songkhla province, a part of the Muslim-majority deep south plagued by a decades-long insurgency.



The confrontation began when a patrol unit encountered a group of four to five armed men, who opened fire on the troops before retreating into the village. Authorities from Sabayoi district and neighboring areas have since established a perimeter to contain the suspects.

A security official confirmed the group is believed to be led by a local insurgent commander identified as Usmi. His cell is known to be active in the Sabayoi district.



In a separate incident during the operation, an armored vehicle fell into a ravine while en route to the scene. Eight soldiers were injured and have been transported to a hospital.

Thailand’s national police chief, General Kitrat Phanphet, has been briefed on the intensifying clash. The incident highlights the continued security challenges in a region where about 6,000 people have been killed since the conflict escalated in 2004. (TNA)



































