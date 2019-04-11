Ex-immigration chief transferred to civil service

Bangkok – The announcement of the removal of Pol Lt Gen Surachet Hakpal from the position of Immigration Bureau Chief has been all over the news and captured the general public’s attention over the past 4-5 days.

In the latest development, the Cabinet has ordered the former Immigration chief be positioned as a civil servant in the Prime Minsiter’s Office, effective immediately as announced in the Royal Gazette.

The Gazette’s website released a directive from the National Council for Peace and Order’s chief which says the NCPO has added Surachet’s name to the ‘officials under investigation list’, relieving him of his previous position as Immigration Bureau chief and salary, and transferring him to work as a high ranked executive civil servant and a special advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office. The transfer of Surachet is effective immediately following the announcement of this order in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.