North drug racket transporting 3.5 million speed pills cracked near Bangkok

Police arrested four men for allegedly possessing 3.5 million methamphetamine pills and suspected them of actively trafficking illicit drugs in Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani provinces.

The Provincial Police Region 1 said the speed pills were found in sacks when police arrested the four suspects including Ekarat Homnan. They were believed to be members of a big narcotic racket in Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani.







The regional police office said 4 million speed pills had been transported from the North and 500,000 of them were sold in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and nearby provinces within a few weeks.





Pol Lt Gen Ampol Buarabporn, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said police were impounding the assets of people involved in the drug racket.

He added that drug traffickers increasingly hid narcotics in vehicles for convenient transport and escape. (TNA)



















