Nok Air plane to be towed out of Chiang Rai runway

Officials have prepared heavy machines to move a Nok Air plane out of the runway of the closed the Mae Fah Luang International airport in the northern province of Chiang Rai as Chiang Rai-bound travelers had to land at Chiang Mai airport before taking buses to Chiang Rai.







Chiang Rai airport aka Mae Fah Luang airport was closed for the second day today after a Nok Air plane skidded off the runway. The closure started yesterday (July 31) and was set for three days. More than 130 flights were affected.

Chiang Rai airport general manager Somchanok Tiamtiabrat said aircraft incident investigators examined the site of the accident and already approved the removal of the plane. Relevant equipment would arrive this evening and be operated right away, he said.





Late this morning Chiang Mai airport served more than 2,000 passengers of 12 flights redirected from Chiang Rai airport. Affected airlines deployed buses to send their passengers from Chiang Mai to Chiang Rai and such a trip took about three hours. (TNA)

































