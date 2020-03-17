No more ‘Songkran’ holiday in April in response to COVID-19 outbreaks

BANGKOK (TNA) The government plans to postpone the Songkran holiday on April 13-15 until the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is alleviated.





Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said at Government House that the Covid-19 response center of the government would propose the plan to the cabinet on Tuesday.

Whether the holiday would be put off to July or not would depend on situations, she said.

The cabinet would also consider many other measures to cope with Covid-19 and their impacts on people. They included a plan to close entertainment venues, sports stadiums and boxing rings, she said.

The Labour Ministry and the Foreign Ministry would discuss issues concerning migrant workers who wanted to go home during the Songkran festival and would work out compensation for the people who had bought tickets for their travel during the period, Ms Ratchada said. (TNA)

