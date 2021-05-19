No lockdown in Bangkok

The government will not impose a lockdown in Bangkok, as most of the COVID-19 cases being discovered in the city are exhibiting only mild symptoms.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said, after attending a meeting on the COVID-19 situation and allocation of vaccines, that the spread of the virus in prisons and on construction sites can be contained by closing the areas and setting up field hospitals inside to treat patients based on their symptoms.







He said 70% of COVID-19 patients in the country had mild symptoms, 20% were at risk due to chronic conditions, while 10% had developed severe symptoms.

The minister said the government will also allocate vaccines for patients inside prisons, adding that 1.7 million doses of Sinovac and AstraZeneca will be delivered to Thailand towards the end of May, which should help kick off the mass rollout. (NNT)
























