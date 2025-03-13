Airlines agree to discount fares and add extra flights from Bangkok to Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Krabi for Songkran

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has expressed appreciation to domestic airlines for offering discounted fares and increasing flight capacity to accommodate travelers during the 2025 Songkran holiday.

Anukool Pruksanusak, Deputy Government Spokesperson, announced that the Ministry of Transport has coordinated efforts to ensure smooth and safe travel between April 11th and 17th, a peak period for domestic travel. In response to anticipated high demand, airlines have agreed to provide 124 additional flights, offering a total of 25,000 extra seats. To further ease travel costs, ticket prices on 11 domestic routes will be reduced by 30 percent from the ceiling fare.







The discounted fares apply to key routes, including Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Chiang Mai, and Bangkok-Krabi, among others. Promotional tickets will be available for purchase until March 20th, through airline websites, call centers, and ticket counters, for travel during the Songkran period. For example, Bangkok-Chiang Mai fares, normally capped at 5,000 baht during peak season, will be reduced to a maximum of 3,500 baht.



Thai AirAsia will offer the largest share of additional seats, approximately 10,000, while other airlines will distribute the remaining capacity. Thai Airways has also adjusted its fleet, deploying wide-body aircraft on Bangkok-Phuket, Bangkok-Chiang Mai, and Bangkok-Krabi routes to support the fare reduction initiative, adding 1,228 extra seats.

The government has directed relevant agencies to facilitate smooth operations, aiming to prevent passenger congestion at airports. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead to take advantage of the lower fares and additional flight options. (NNT)























