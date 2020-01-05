New Year Road Accidents Claims 373 Lives

BANGKOK, Jan 3 — There were 3,421 traffic accidents which killed 373 people and injured 3,499 others during the seven days of New Year-related travel from Dec 27 to Jan 2.

Announcing the figures, Deputy Interior Minister NiphonBunyamanee said the highest death toll of 15 happened in Bangkok and drink driving was the most common cause, leading to 32.68% of the accidents. The second most common cause was speed driving, resulting in 29% of all the accidents. Motorcycles were involved in 79.97% of them.

According to him, the highest number of accidents, 116, and the biggest number of injured people, 121, occurred in Songkhla province. No road fatalities were reported in Trat, Phayao, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Lamphun and Satun provinces.

MrNiphon said road casualties dropped this year thanks to efforts from officials of all ministries and volunteers who took part in road safety campaigns and strict law enforcement at an increasing number of checkpoints.

The road safety measures and their results would be applied during the Songkran festival, he said. (TNA)