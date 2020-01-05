Mekong Water Level in Nakhon Phanom Drops as Drought Continues

NAKHON PHANOM, Jan 3 – The water level in the Mekong River drops to about one meter in Thailand’s northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom as the worst drought in 50 years continues.

Irrigation officials and port authorities have said the water level unnaturally decreased not only because low volume of rain but low water discharge by dams in China as well.

Sand bars are now emerging in the river, affecting ferry service and fishing boats.

Hardest-hit are farmers who rely on water supply from the international river. Water works service in the province also faces water shortage.

As dry season lasts until May, local officials fear worsened situation. They assessed the irrigation system with plans to launch river dredging operations and other long-term solutions.

In another northeastern province, Nakhon Ratchasima, water in Huay Bon reservoir, which is a major water source for about 15 villages, has receded to only 10 percent of the holding capacity.

Remaining muddy water was almost useless for household consumption, said one of the villagers. The 60-year-old woman said she had never seen the reservoir so empty and the drought was the worst in 15 years.

Rice farmers in Phichit province face similar ordeal, even those in irrigated areas. They brought water pumps to move water from drying out canal, in a last ditch effort to save their crops.