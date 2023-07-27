New species of dinosaur discovered in Kalasin, Northeast Thailand

Thailand has made a groundbreaking discovery of a new species of dinosaur known as “Minimocursor phunoiensis,” which means to “small runner from Phu Noi.”

The dinosaur fossil, unearthed in the Kalasin Province’s Phu Noi excavation site is the 13th dinosaur fossil found in Thailand and is estimated to be approximately 150 million years old.







The announcement was made jointly by Ms. Oranut Lorpensri, the Director-General of the Department of Mineral Resources, and Assoc. Prof. Mongkol Udchachon, the Director of the Paleontological Research and Education Center at Mahasarakham University.

Describing the newly discovered dinosaur, the director-general said that “Minimocursor phunoiensis” is a small herbivorous dinosaur in the group of Ornithischia with bird-like features.







The discovery was made in the Phu Noi excavation site where extensive research and excavations have been ongoing for several decades.

The site, located in the Kham Muang district covers an area of 1,200 square meters. Researchers found a remarkably complete and well-preserved fossilized skeleton of “Minimocursor phunoiensis,” making it one of the most complete dinosaur specimens ever found in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

The Phu Noi mountain has been dubbed the nickname “Jurassic Park of Thailand” as more than 5,000 other vertebrate fossils, including the world’s eight new species were discovered there, making it the most bio-diverse vertebrate fossil site in Southeast Asia. (TNA)

































