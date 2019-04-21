New Immigration Bureau chief appointed

Bangkok – Pol. Lt. Gen. Somphong Chingduang, the Commissioner of the Border Patrol Police, has been appointed the new Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau in place of Pol. Lt. Gen. Surachet Hakphal.

Surachet Hakphal has been relocated to the role of Special Advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office but the government has so far declined to say why he has been transferred. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, said it is not necessary to set up a committee to investigate Gen. Surachet’s past actions in the police force because he has already been transferred out of the force.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Wichit Paksa, Commissioner attached to the RTP, has been assigned to the position of Border Patrol Police Commissioner, succeeding Pol. Lt. Gen. Somphong.

The next scheduled government meeting on the police hierarchy is expected to discuss the transfers of 4-5 special advisors to police general positions, the transfers of 20 experts to police lieutenant general positions and the transfers of 30 experts to police major general positions.