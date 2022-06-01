New Bangkok governor ready to unveil his team

Newly-elected Bangkok governor Chadchart Sitthipunt will come to his office this afternoon and will officially unveil his administration team.

After the Election Commission certified the election result of the Bangkok gubernatorial election and confirmed his status as the 17th Bangkok governor yesterday (May 31), Chadchart will today receive the verification document from the EC before entering his office at the City Hall near the Giant Swing at the auspicious time, 1.19 p.m.







He will unveil his administration team and will later go to the City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district.

According to reports, four deputies to be named are Chakkaphan Phewngam, former deputy Bangkok governor, Assoc. Prof. Wisanu Subsompon, former director of Chulalongkorn University Intellectual Property Institute, Sanon Wangsrangboon, co-founder of the young urbanist network “SATARANA” and Tawida Kamolvej, dean of the Faculty of Political Science, Thammasat University.







Meanwhile, Pimuk Simaroja, deputy leader of the Kla party and chairman of executive board, Susco Public Co Ltd will be the secretary to Bangkok governor. (TNA)

































