Needlefish hit swimmer’s neck in Trat, East Thailand

A tourist was stabbed in his neck by a needlefish while swimming in the Tan Khu Bay and a local administrator warned tourists to beware of such fish.

Suchart Jitmanotham, president of the administrative organization of Bang Pid sub-district, received a report that a 35-year-old man identified only as Nopadol was stabbed in his neck by a needlefish while swimming in the Tan Khu Bay in Bang Pid sub-district in Laem Ngop district. He was rushed to Trat Hospital for an urgent operation.



His relative Sasiwimol said while their family was relaxing in the bay, Mr Nopadol shouted that a fish hit his neck and swam back to the beach. Then she phoned for help.

Mr Suchart said needlefish normally swam and jumped fast along the coast and their sharp beaks could pierce a hole in what they hit.

However, he said needlefish had not been spotted in the Tan Khu Bay. (TNA)
















































