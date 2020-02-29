NBTC fines three TV stations for unethical Korat shooting broadcasts

BANGKOK– National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission board members have agreed to fine three digital TV stations after receiving complaints that their live broadcasts and news presentation of a mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima last month affected the rescue operation.





NBTC commissioner Lt Gen Perapong Manakit said today the NBTC board had agreed to penalize One Channel 250,000 baht; Thairath TV 500,000 baht; and Amarin TV 500,000 baht, for their inappropriate broadcasts and reports of the incident.

The three channels are considered to have violated Article 37 of the Broadcasting and Television Businesses Act B.E. 2551, as their live reports of the siege affected the public’s orderliness and morality, and caused severe mental deterioration, which is prohibited.

Loading…







