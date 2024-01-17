National Parks in Thailand announce seasonal closures

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has issued an advisory for both local and international travelers about the seasonal closure of attractions in several of Thailand’s national parks. The National Park Office, under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), has initiated the annual closure for 2024, affecting 134 of the country’s 156 national parks.







This routine practice is part of Thailand’s efforts to maintain sustainable environmental management of its natural heritage. The closures vary in dates across the national parks and are primarily due to the weather conditions, especially during the rainy months. These closures are essential for ensuring visitor safety and allowing ecological recovery.

Among Thailand’s 156 national parks, the soon-to-be-announced Jedkod-Pongkonsao Nature Study and Ecotourism Center in Saraburi is also included. A detailed table showing the 2024-2025 closure periods for attractions in these national parks, divided by their locations in respective Protected Areas Regional Offices, is provided by the DNP and available for reference.







Visitors are advised to familiarize themselves with the rules and regulations of each national park prior to their visit. For more information and reservations, travelers can contact the National Park Office at Tel: +66 (0) 2562 0760-3 or +66 (0) 2561 0777 ext. 1743, 1744. Further details are also available on the DNP’s official website and their Facebook page, National Parks of Thailand. (NNT)































