NACC lifts water loan misconduct charges against Yingluck

Bangkok – The National Anti-Corruption Commission has lifted misconduct charges against former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra due to lack of evidence.

NACC Secretary General Worawit Sookboon announced that the Commission had resolved to lift the charges against Yingluck and her cabinet, which related to the acquisition of 350 billion baht in loans to finance water management projects in 2012.

The NACC had set up an investigative committee to prosecute the case but has since reached a unanimous decision to lift the charges due to lack of substantial evidence.

The NACC is still in the process of investigating whether the Terms Of Reference for the implementation of the water management projects might have rendered undue profits to certain contractors or might have violated the 2007 constitution.