Muslim World League delegation visits Thailand

Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, has paid a courtesy call to Thailand’s government during his visit to the Kingdom.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha welcomed the league delegation, after which the two sides discussed relations between the League and Thailand, the Kingdom’s efforts to support the middle path islamic approach, and harmonious interactions between different religions.







Gen Prayut said Thailand stands ready to assist the Muslim World League, especially in its missions to provide humanitarian assistance. He also said the Kingdom is willing to be a mediator in talks between entities as part of efforts to achieve peace, unity and justice.



The secretary-general meanwhile said the League recognized Thailand’s multiculturalism and its commitment to resolving conflicts. He added that he admired Thai society, which he said allows people of all backgrounds to live harmoniously. (NNT)



























