Move Forward and Bangkok Governor meet to discuss several unresolved problems

The Move Forward Party’s (MFP) 32 MPs-elect for Bangkok, led by Pita Limjaroenrat, have met with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and his staff to discuss cooperation in addressing pressing issues in the capital.

Several significant problems were tabled during the discussion, with one major concern being the PM2.5 dust situation. The relocation of the Khlong Toei port to alleviate traffic congestion was also among the topics addressed.







Additionally, the meeting touched on the city’s traffic light system, the possibility of increasing taxes on unused commercial land, and the implementation of a single-ticket system for bus services.

Pita emphasized the Move Forward party’s commitment to working seamlessly with the city administration in order to tackle unresolved problems and effectively manage future challenges that may arise.







Chadchart in turn expressed his appreciation for the visit by Pita and his Bangkok MPs-elect to City Hall, highlighting that their meeting marked an essential initial step in fostering cooperation between the new administration and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. (NNT)



























