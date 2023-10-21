Ministry of Labor prepares jobs for Thai workers returning from Israel at home and abroad

The Ministry of Labor has stated that the Department of Employment will assess the preferences of workers returning from Israel to help them find suitable job opportunities.

For job placements abroad, the income and job characteristics will be akin to those in Israel. The specific job distributions are as follows:

Taiwan: Construction

Portugal: Agriculture

Greece: Agriculture







Republic of Korea: Agriculture and Animal Farming (E-8 visa), allowing multiple trips without requiring a Korean language proficiency test.

Regarding Thai workers interested in returning to work in Israel, the Department of Employment has reached out to the “Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA)” to explore the possibility of allowing the re-entry of Thai workers into the State of Israel once the situation improves, initiating further negotiations.

For Thai workers who prefer to be employed in Thailand, the Department of Employment has arranged a total of 63,296 jobs across the country to accommodate them.







Job seekers can apply for these positions through the following channels:

– The website “ไทยมีงานทำ.doe.go.th” or the mobile application “ไทยมีงานทำ” in Thai

– Provincial Employment Offices in each province

– Bangkok Employment Office Areas 1-10

For overseas job postings, individuals can visit the website "doe.go.th/overseas" and inquire more information via the hotline 1694. (NNT)














