Ministry of Interior announces new policies for public welfare and stricter firearm control

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior has unveiled a series of new policy initiatives with a strong focus on public welfare and stricter firearm control regulations.

During his visit to the data collection and verification center for firearm bullets and shells, Anutin Charnvirakul, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, laid out fresh policy guidelines for the Department of Provincial Administration. He expressed his support for the department’s special operations team and discussed the issuance of national identification cards and firearm carry permits.







Following the policy briefing, Minister Anutin emphasized that the primary aim of these directives is to enhance the quality of life for all citizens. This comprehensive approach encompasses initiatives related to maintaining social order, discreetly overseeing influential figures, and implementing more stringent firearm regulations. These policies align with the Ministry of Interior’s previously announced 10 key points and the overarching government policy.







Concerning firearm control measures, the Deputy Prime Minister revealed that ongoing efforts are in place to introduce regulations necessitating the secure storage of firearms, such as within shooting ranges equipped with designated lockers. Those wishing to engage in shooting activities must do so exclusively at these designated ranges. Furthermore, every bullet and shell casing will be meticulously registered to verify the identity of all firearm owners, including government officials.







In terms of monitoring influential figures, the Minister of Interior disclosed that the Department of Provincial Administration is actively and discreetly tracking this group. However, this information will not be disclosed to the public. Dedicated units will be responsible for the close surveillance, inspection, and oversight of these individuals, working in collaboration with both the police and military forces. (NNT)



























