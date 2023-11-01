Minister of Foreign Affairs diplomatic mission to Qatar and Egypt on Thais held captive by Hamas

A high-ranking Thai official is set to embark on diplomatic visits to Qatar and Egypt with the primary focus on discussions related to the safe release of Thai citizens who are currently being held captive by Hamas.

Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, is embarking on an official trip to Qatar and Egypt, commencing today, October 31, and concluding on Thursday, November 2.







During his visit, Parnpree will engage in high-level meetings with government leaders and foreign ministers of both Qatar and Egypt. The primary agenda for these discussions will revolve around the urgent rescue of Thai nationals who find themselves in captivity as a result of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. Additionally, conversations will encompass regional developments, the strengthening of bilateral relations, and other shared interests.

The itinerary includes meetings with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar in Doha today, October 31, and a subsequent meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt in Cairo on November 1.







Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree emphasized the consistent efforts, both through various media channels and direct phone conversations, that have been made to secure the prompt release of the Thai hostages. He underscored that these individuals are considered non-combatants who were in the region for employment purposes and not engaged in any conflicting activities with any party.

Furthermore, Minister Parnpree acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the exact location of the hostages, whether they are within the Gaza Strip or in another country. Nevertheless, the Thai government remains committed to exploring all available channels for negotiation in order to facilitate the immediate release of Thai citizens in coordination with Hamas. (NNT)



























