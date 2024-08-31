Ministers oversee flood relief efforts in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Caretaker Prime Minister’s Office Ministers Jiraporn Sinthuprai and Jakkapong Sangmanee led a government delegation to Chiang Rai province on August 30 to assess the ongoing flood situation and oversee relief efforts for affected residents. The two ministers were joined by local officials, including the Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pichet Chuamuangphan, and local MPs from Chiang Rai’s 7th and 5th districts.



The delegation began their visit at Phanghudsahasart School in Wiang Kaen district, where they were briefed on the damage caused by the floods. During an onsite meeting, the ministers instructed relevant agencies to expedite recovery plans and provide immediate assistance. Financial support was provided to the family of a flood victim, including funeral expenses and other welfare benefits.

The ministers then visited Khun Tan district to assess the impact on agricultural crops and distributed survival kits to affected residents.







In her role overseeing the Public Relations Department (PRD), Jiraporn also visited the Chiang Rai Radio Thailand Station to monitor public communication efforts during the crisis. She participated in a radio program to update the public on government measures and offer support to those affected.

The government has allocated a budget to support recovery efforts and has established a Flood Situation Command Center to coordinate the response. Public updates are being provided through television, radio, and online channels to ensure effective communication during the flood situation. (NNT)

















































