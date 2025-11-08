Philippines issues life-threatening storm surge warning as Typhoon Fung-wong approaches

MANILA – The Philippine weather agency has issued a warning of life-threatening storm surges up to 5 meters and destructive winds as Typhoon Fung-wong approaches the country’s eastern coast. The typhoon is expected to intensify into a super typhoon before making landfall on Sunday night.

Weather officials report that the typhoon’s massive circulation, spanning up to 1,500 kilometers, has already begun affecting parts of eastern Philippines, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. There is a possibility that rainfall may spread across nearly the entire country.



Locally known as Uwan, Typhoon Fung-wong currently has maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h and gusts up to 170 km/h. Winds could strengthen to 185 km/h as it nears land, strong enough to destroy homes, uproot trees, and damage infrastructure.

Meteorologists forecast rainfall of up to 200 millimeters in eastern provinces, particularly in the Bicol region and parts of Samar, raising the risk of widespread flooding and landslides. Northern and central Luzon are expected to receive 100–200 millimeters of rain during the typhoon’s passage.

Authorities are urging residents in low-lying and coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground and halt all maritime activities. Storm surges could inundate coastal communities, and strong winds could cause significant structural damage.

Several local governments have already suspended classes on Monday, and the national airline has canceled some flights in advance of the anticipated landfall.

This warning comes just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi caused severe damage in the region, leaving 204 dead in the Philippines and 5 in Vietnam, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and cutting electricity across wide areas. In Vietnam, nearly 2,800 homes were damaged, and approximately 500,000 people remain without power, while the Philippines continues to struggle with severe flooding that has destroyed homes and blocked roads with debris. (TNA)



































