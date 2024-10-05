Military units reinforce weak embankments along the river with large sandbags around the clock in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai has directed military units to support ongoing restoration efforts in Chiang Rai province following recent flooding in the region. Gen. Natthaphon Nakphanit, Deputy Minister of Defense and Advisor to the Flood, Storm, and Landslide Disaster Relief Operations Center, has been tasked with overseeing the deployment of engineering units to the affected areas.

The military units are focusing on reinforcing weak embankments along the river using large sandbags, known as “big bags,” to plug leaks and fortify vulnerable sections around the clock. The operation is structured into two shifts, the first running from evening until midnight and the second from midnight until early morning, ensuring continuous monitoring and repair.







Officials report that the situation in Mae Sai district has stabilized, with the water level gradually receding. While there are occasional minor leaks, they remain manageable, and the area is not currently at risk of further flooding.

The military presence will continue until the affected areas are deemed secure and local infrastructure has been adequately strengthened to prevent future issues. (NNT)





































