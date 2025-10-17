Military and religious leaders join forces to promote peace in Southern Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – Lt Gen Norathip Poinok, Commander of the Fourth Army Area and Director of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, has met with Sheikhul Islam Arun Boonchom to discuss cooperation between the military and religious leaders in advancing peace and stability in Thailand’s southern border provinces. The meeting took place at the Office of the Sheikhul Islam of Thailand as part of Lt Gen Norathip’s courtesy call following his appointment.



The two sides discussed efforts to resolve long-standing unrest in the region through dialogue, education, and local development guided by His Majesty the King’s principle of “Understanding, Reaching Out, and Developing.” Both leaders made clear that improving living conditions, economic opportunities, and community welfare remains central to building trust and long-term peace among residents of all faiths.

The Sheikhul Islam cited the success of the “Uniting Hearts for the Deep South” project, which has enabled more than 10,000 youth from the southern border provinces to stay with host families in central Thailand. The program promotes understanding, cultural exchange, and national unity among young people.



Lt Gen Norathip stated that while the overall situation in the South has improved, small groups continue to incite unrest, making it essential to engage respected religious and community figures as messengers of peace. He noted that authorities are working with neighboring countries to prevent individuals with dual nationality from exploiting border loopholes for illegal activities.

The two men agreed that lasting peace in the southern border provinces depends on human development through improved education, expanded employment opportunities, and greater respect for cultural diversity, allowing communities to live together in harmony and stability. (NNT)



































