Thailand accelerates film and digital content policies to boost creative economy

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister’s Office Minister Supamas Isarabhakdi has instructed the National Film and Video Committee to accelerate policy development, legal reforms, and new measures to further support Thailand’s film and digital content sectors. The directive followed a meeting on October 15 attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Culture, including Assistant Permanent Secretary Ranee Ittirat and the director of the Film and Video Division.



The meeting reviewed progress ahead of the next session of the National Film and Video Committee and outlined a strategy to modernize Thailand’s film industry in line with global trends. Discussions centered on revising the Film and Video Act B.E. 2551 (2008), with a focus on enhancing support for domestic filmmakers and creating incentives to attract international productions and foreign digital content investment.

As chair of the committee, Minister Supamas has formed two subcommittees—one to advance local film production and another to promote foreign digital content projects. Both groups are preparing detailed frameworks and criteria to ensure that policy measures benefit Thai creative professionals and strengthen the national creative economy.





According to Supamas, the government is working to support Thailand’s status as a leading hub for film production and content creation, leveraging the industry’s potential to generate revenue and expand global visibility. The proposed measures are now being finalized and are expected to be submitted to the Cabinet by the end of 2025 for consideration. (NNT)



































