Deputy PM Sophon leads Kalasin drive to combat drugs and strengthen community safety

KALASIN, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Zaram visited Kalasin province on October 17 to lead a meeting on drug prevention, suppression, and other key social issues. The session, held at the Kalasin Provincial Hall to review the drug situation and strengthen multi-sector coordination across the region, was attended by provincial leaders, law enforcement, health officials, and members of parliament.



Participants discussed the government’s strategy to address the persistent narcotics problem in northeastern Thailand. Kalasin, located in the upper Northeast, has become a transit point for drugs trafficked across the border and stored before nationwide distribution. Despite continued crackdowns, widespread addiction remains a driving factor behind serious criminal activity in the province.

To counter this, Deputy Prime Minister Sophon instructed all agencies to launch comprehensive “X-ray operations” to identify individuals connected to drug networks, from users to suppliers, ensuring those addicted receive rehabilitation and treatment. The initiative seeks to reduce drug-related crimes and restore public safety through a combination of enforcement and health interventions.





Sophon also called for closer cooperation among government agencies, local administrations, law enforcement, and community organizations, emphasizing that community engagement is vital to sustaining long-term progress. Each sector, he said, must work in tandem to prevent relapse and create a safer social environment.

The Deputy Premier further reminded officials to uphold integrity in public service, warning that any government personnel involved in drug trafficking, abuse, or bribery will face strict disciplinary and criminal action. (NNT)



































