Mexico celebrates 50 years of diplomatic ties with Thailand with all-female Mariachi concert, Sept 24

By Pattaya Mail
“Bonitas,” a world-renowned female Mariachi group, will perform for free at Siam Paragon on September 24, marking Mexico-Thailand friendship through music.

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Embassy of Mexico in Thailand, in collaboration with Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., invites the public to a special “Mariachi Performance,” celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Mexico and Thailand.

The concert will showcase “Bonitas,” a world-renowned female Mariachi group of nine musicians. With the rich sounds of violins, viola, vihuela, and guitar, the performance will offer audiences a taste of Mexico’s musical traditions and cultural heritage.


This free cultural event, featuring the Southeast Asia debut of an all-female Mariachi ensemble, will take place on September 24 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at SCBX Next Stage, 4th Floor, Siam Paragon. Seating is limited.

Join this special occasion and celebrate the enduring friendship between Mexico and Thailand through the universal language of music. (NNT)















