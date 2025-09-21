Bangkok marks 100th anniversary of King Ananda Mahidol’s birth with week-long cultural celebrations

BANGKOK, Thailand – Commemorative Event to Mark the 100th Anniversary of the Birth of King Ananda Mahidol

Members of the public have been invited to join the commemorative event in honor of King Ananda Mahidol (Rama VIII), on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the King, 20 September 2025.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, under the Prime Minister’s Office, is working with Wat Suthat Thepwararam in organizing this commemorative event, with many interesting activities taking place at Wat Suthat in Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok, from 20 to 27 September 2025.



Cultural performances in commemoration of this special occasion take place from 18.00 to 20.30 hr every day during the period. They include Khon masked dance drama, Likay folk theatre, acrobatic lion pole dance, Chinese opera and Chinese mask change, and demonstrations of Thai wisdom heritage.

The demonstrations of Thai wisdom heritage consist of headwear making, gilding techniques, embroidery work, potpourri fan making, crocheting, Thai dessert cooking, fruit and vegetable carving, and garland making.

Other activities include a light garden display and a night museum program at the Supreme Patriarch (Phae Tissadeva Mahathera) Residence Museum. More than 70 shops offer food and various products from 11.00 to 20.30 hr.



On 20 September, a blessing dance in honor of King Ananda Mahidol will be held, followed by Khon masked dance drama on the Story of Ramakian (Ramayana) by Bunditpatanasilpa Institute of Fine Arts, Ministry of Culture.

In the meantime, Their Majesties the King and Queen are scheduled to perform a merit-making ceremony on the occasion of the centenary of the birth of King Ananda Mahidol on 20 September at 17.00 hr at the Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall in the Grand Palace. (PRD)



































