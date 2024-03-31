‘Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF) 2024’ set to unfold in Lijiang, China, April 23-25

The Mekong Tourism Forum (MTF) 2024 is set to unfold in Lijiang, China, from April 23-25, inviting travel professionals and stakeholders from the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS) to collaborate on reshaping tourism’s future. Themed “Visionary Journeys Redefining Tomorrow’s Travel,” the forum is set to foster economic growth, environmental awareness, and cultural enrichment through tourism.

With an expected attendance of 200 professionals, including ministers and leaders from the tourism sector, the event will explore innovative trends, sustainable practices, and the role of technology in travel.







The gathering will also feature discussions on sustainable tourism and strategies for international cooperation to stimulate growth in the GMS. A keynote speech will address the evolution of travel in the GMS towards more sustainable practices post-pandemic. A field study in Lijiang’s Old Town and a cultural heritage exhibition will offer delegates firsthand insights into the region’s rich heritage.

Organized by several Chinese and international tourism bodies, including the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO), MTF2024 highlights the importance of cultural integration and international collaboration in advancing GMS tourism. Interested parties are invited to register early through the MTCO's website to secure their participation. (NNT)
























































