MCOT bids for 55 radio frequencies

MCOT PCL bids for 55 FM radio frequencies out of 74 frequencies that the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission put up for auction on Monday.

MCOT’s management and an MCOT radio network team led by its president Kasemsarn Chotchakornpant were present at the auction venue. MCOT vied for the most frequencies comprising 6 in Bangkok and adjacent provinces and 49 in other provinces.



Opening the auction, NBTC chairman Sukit Khamasundara said it was the first auction of radio frequencies in 92 years and was aimed at the efficient allocation of radio frequencies and free competition among operators. He considered the auction as an important development of the licensing of commercial radio frequencies in the country.







NBTC put up 74 frequencies for auction and contenders expressed interest in 71 frequencies consisting of 8 frequencies in greater Bangkok, 16 in the North, 6 in the Central Plains, 21 in the Northeast and 20 in the South. (TNA)

































