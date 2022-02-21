Gullible Pattaya woman sends 500,000 baht to fake police

A gullible Pattaya woman tricked into sending a half-million baht to fake police appealed for real police to investigate faster.

Identified only as “Su”, 41, the victim said the ordeal began when she received a call from a person claiming to be an officer from the National Traffic Department who accused her of leaving the site of an accident she was involved in while driving a rental car. The caller told her she must pay a 500,000-baht fine.



Su told the caller she doesn’t know how to drive and then the call was transferred, supposedly to the Chonburi Police Station, where another person rattled off her name, government identification number and told her she was being investigated for money laundering and drug dealing.







He then sent her a photo of a supposed court warrant. Su didn’t know if it was real or fake.

She then received bank account numbers and was told to send the funds to a Siam Commercial Bank account.

Despite the facts she doesn’t drive, didn’t rent a car, didn’t have an accident and says she wasn’t involved in money laundering or drug dealing, she sent the money anyway.

The transfer, however, failed. The fraudsters, however, then sent her a request to raise her transfer limit, which indicated they had hacked her account. But she agreed anyway. The next thing she knows, 500,000 baht was transferred out of her account.



The woman asked the “officers” why they took the money and was told it was for “inspection” and would be transferred back later that day.

Of course, it never was.

Su complained to Nongprue police who did nothing. So she went to the media to pressure police to do their job.

































