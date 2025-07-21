Chao Phraya River on the rise as Wipha approaches: Flood warnings issued for 11 provinces including Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has instructed the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) to enhance emergency preparedness in anticipation of Tropical Storm Wipha. DDPM Director-General Pasakorn Boonyalak chaired a national disaster response meeting with governors, deputy governors, and agency heads from 22 provinces in the North, Northeast, Central, and East to assess flood and landslide risks and finalize action plans for July 20–24.







A central War Room has been activated to track real-time developments and manage response operations. Personnel, machinery, and relief supplies have been deployed to high-risk areas. The Royal Thai Army has stationed KA-32 helicopters and rescue teams in Chiang Mai province for missions in remote zones during the storm’s peak, expected from July 22 to 23. The DDPM has also coordinated with AIS, True, and NT to send Cell Broadcast and SMS alerts to residents in the 22 at-risk provinces, advising on evacuation readiness and relocation of vulnerable individuals and valuables.

Agencies nationwide remain on 24-hour alert. Provincial authorities and DDPM regional centers have been tasked with deploying rapid response teams and ensuring that shelters, rescue tools, and basic services are in place. Support will cover food, water, drainage, shelter, mental health care, and infrastructure repairs to help communities recover quickly and effectively.



The Chao Phraya River is projected to rise starting July 21, with the Royal Irrigation Department forecasting increased discharge from Chao Phraya Dam. This may raise water levels by 0.20–0.80 meters in parts of Ang Thong and Ayutthaya, including several subdistricts along the Noi River. Ten provinces, namely Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan, as well as Bangkok, have been urged to closely monitor conditions and prepare for possible flooding.

For updates and emergency assistance, the public can contact the DDPM via its Facebook page, the THAI DISASTER ALERT mobile app, LINE (@1784DDPM), or the 24-hour hotline at 1784. (NNT)



































