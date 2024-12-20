Malaysia to resume search for missing MH370 after over a decade

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport announced on December 20 that the country has agreed in principle to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished without a trace over 10 years ago. The disappearance remains one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, went missing on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.







Transport Minister Anthony Loke revealed that the proposal to search new areas in the southern Indian Ocean came from Ocean Infinity, a deep-sea exploration company. Ocean Infinity had previously participated in the search effort that was called off in 2018. The company stands to receive $70 million if it uncovers significant evidence. Minister Loke expressed hope that the renewed search will yield positive results, potentially finding the aircraft wreckage and providing closure to the victims’ families.

Initial investigations suggested the possibility that the plane was deliberately flown off course. While confirmed debris and suspected parts of the aircraft have been discovered on African shores and islands in the Indian Ocean, the mystery remains unsolved. (TNA)

































