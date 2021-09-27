Low-priced antigen test kits will be widely available at drug stores and online in Thailand

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Public Health Ministry to make COVID-19 antigen test kits (ATKs) available at general and online stores and assigned the Government Pharmaceutical Organization to procure them for sales at low prices.







Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister wanted the Public Health Ministry and other concerned organizations to guarantee that general people and small-scaled business operators have adequate access to ATKs at reasonable prices.



In response, the board of the Food and Drug Administration resolved to allow general stores to sell legally supplied ATKs without having to register for the sales, in addition to ATKs available at drug stores with pharmacists.







The board also gave a green light to online ATK sales. The Public Health Ministry will announce relevant details on the Royal Gazette.

However, ATKs were medical instruments and their advertisements must be approved by the FDA, Mr Thanakorn said. (TNA)




























