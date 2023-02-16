Levels of accumulated ultra-fine dust exceed safety standard in Chiang Mai, Bangkok

The levels of accumulated ultra-fine dust exceeded the safety standard in several areas in the North with the highest concentration recorded in Chiang Mai’s Hot district due to wildfires, according to the Pollution Control Department.

The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation on Thursday morning reported the levels of the particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or fewer exceeded the safety standard in parts of 14 provinces – Bangkok, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nan, Mae Hong Son, Phayao, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Phisanulok and Kamphaeng Phet.







In the north, the levels of PM2.5 exceeded the safe standard in 26 areas and the highest level was measured in Chiang Mai’s Hot district at 192 microgrammes per cublic metre. In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, the PM2.5 levels exceeded the safety standard in 10 areas.

Residents in at-risk areas are advised to avoid outdoor activities and to use protective gears if necessary particularly those vulnerable groups. (TNA)































