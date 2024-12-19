Leopard stuns tourists by appearing on road in Kaeng Krachan National Park

PHETCHABURI, Thailand – Tourists were awestruck as a leopard calmly appeared on a road in Kaeng Krachan National Park, showing no fear of humans, Dec 19. The majestic creature sat still, almost as if posing for photos, leaving visitors with an unforgettable experience while highlighting the park’s thriving ecosystem.

Mr. Mongkol Chaiphakdee, the head of Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province, reported that around 6:50 AM, tourists spotted the leopard near the 3rd-kilometer marker from Sam Yot checkpoint heading toward Ban Krang Camp. They captured photos and shared them with park officials.







Surprisingly, the leopard displayed no signs of distress or fear of humans. Instead, it sat serenely, appearing to pose for photos. This remarkable behavior reflects the richness of Kaeng Krachan’s forest, which remains a vital habitat for rare wildlife species. The encounter thrilled tourists, offering them a rare glimpse of the elusive predator.

Park officials have urged visitors to maintain a safe distance and exercise caution when encountering wildlife to ensure the safety of both humans and animals. (TNA)

































