Lazada 9.9 deals record surge in online orders in Thailand

Thailand’s Lazada 9.9 Big Brand Sales recorded sales growth 34 times in the first hour after the 9.9 massive sales event kicked off after midnight on September 9.

Special deals and discounts, offered to shoppers by the online shopping platform were overwhelmed by customer response and the online purchase orders rose 34 times in the first hour higher than those on a normal day.







Most items, purchased by online shoppers are clothes, skincare and personal care items, cosmetics, fashion goods.

More than 58,000 woman clothes were bought within 60 minutes after the massive sales event started.

Five exclusive brands on Lazmall, recording the most orders are Foremost, Sabina, Lee, MamyPoko and L'Oreal Paris. (TNA)






