Last Thai evacuee leaves Ukraine

The Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw helped the last Thai evacuee from Ukraine to Poland.

The embassy said that the last Thai evacuee left Lviv to Warsaw yesterday afternoon (March 6) to wait for a flight to Thailand.

Today the 6th group of 14 Thai evacuees would land at Suvaranbhumi airport on the Qatar Airways flight QR836 at 12.40pm, the embassy said. The 7th batch of 12 Thais would depart from Bucharest today and arrive in Thailand on Thai Airways International’s flight TG971 at 6.50am tomorrow (March 8).



So far, the embassy has evacuated 230 Thai people from Ukraine. It asked other Thais in Ukraine to leave the country as soon as possible. Some Thai people had to stay with their families in Ukraine and others were willing to remain there, the embassy said. (TNA)

































