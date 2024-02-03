Lao Airlines increases flights to Bangkok, Phnom Penh and Danang

Lao Airlines is expanding its flight services with new routes both domestically and internationally, in anticipation of increased passenger flow during Visit Laos Year 2024. The airline announced new routes connecting Savannakhet to Bangkok, Vientiane to Phnom Penh, and Vientiane to Danang to accommodate the surge of travelers and celebrate its 35th anniversary.







Starting March 15, Savannakhet-Bangkok flights will operate three times a week, while Vientiane-Phnom Penh flights will commence on March 19 with a similar frequency. From April 4, flights between Vientiane and Danang will be available twice a week.

Chanthanom Khampheng, Deputy Director of the Commercial and Marketing Department, said the high demand for bookings prompted the addition of more international and domestic flights starting next month.







Lao Airlines currently serves destinations in Thailand, Vietnam, China, Cambodia, and South Korea and is exploring the possibility of launching flights to Japan. The airline’s domestic operations include routes between Vientiane and several provinces, such as Luang Namtha, Luang Prabang, Champassak, Xieng Khuang, and Huaphan, facilitating connectivity within Laos. (NNT)































