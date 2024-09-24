Landslide aftermath haunts Phuket community

Despite a month having passed, the trauma remains a haunting reality for residents, especially during heavy rainfall. Reddish-brown water and mud continue to gush down from the landslide site, causing distress and fear among locals. The threat of another massive landslide looms large.

Suthep Rodklaew, one of the victims whose home was destroyed, lost two family members in the disaster. Pointing at the remains of his home, he expressed uncertainty about how he would rebuild, as the government’s compensation of 20,000-30,000 baht is far from sufficient to cover the millions of baht needed for repairs.



Many other homes in the affected area, including rental houses and luxury villas, remain abandoned and damaged. This is partly due to the frequent rainfall and the perception of the area as unsafe.

The Karon sub-district mayor, Jadet Wicharasorn acknowledged that Phuket lacks an automated warning system for the Karon area. The local government can only rely on manual patrols, especially during heavy rain. If the water turns red and rainfall exceeds 100 millimeters, residents will be evacuated to the Kata temple. Over the past month, dozens of people have sought refuge at the temple.







The landslide issue in Phuket is an urgent matter that requires immediate attention to prevent further loss of life and property. Although a committee has been formed to address the problem, concrete solutions, such as installing rain gauges, effective warning systems, and long-term prevention plans, have yet to materialize. Additionally, questions remain about the role of a foundation that allegedly encroached on the Nakkerd Hills protected forest area and constructed buildings on the mountain, potentially contributing to the disaster. (TNA)

































