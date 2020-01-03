Labour Ministry to Send 100,000 Thai Workers Overseas

BANGKOK, Jan 2 – The Labour Ministry plans to send 100,000 Thai people to work overseas this year.

Labour Minister MR ChatumongolSonakul said that his ministry targeted to send Thai workers to potential countries, where Thai workers could improve their skill and returned home to develop their countries.

The top four countries and a territory are Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Israel. The ministry has planned to send 34,100 people to Taiwan, 12,200 to South Korea, 7,300 to Japan and 5,000 to Israel.

Malaysia and Macao are also destinations for Thai workers.

SuchartPornchaiwisetkul, Director-General of the Department of Employment said that online registration service is now available abroad via the website http://toea.doe.go.th. for overseas job seekers and those who want to inform the authorities about travelling to work overseas or sending their employees for job training.

Moreover, he added that potential workers can now apply to work with the Sands China Limited, the hotel and casino business in Macao until the end of this month.

There are 70 job vacancies with the highest monthly salary of 40,000 baht. Interested persons can contact employment offices in Bangkok and all provinces or the hotline of the employment department 1506 ext. 2. (TNA)