Labor minister tells SSO to pay family of Thai woman killed in Itaewon stampede accordingly

One Thai citizen was among those who perished in the October 29 tragedy in South Korea’s capital city Seoul. As the deceased had been making contributions to the Social Security Fund, the appropriate payout will be delivered to her family. The labor minister is seeing that all benefits entitled to the family are duly paid.

Labor minister Suchart Chomklin revealed progress on addressing the death of a Thai citizen who perished in the October 29 tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. The Thai woman was among at least 150 people who died in the stampede in the Itaewon area of the Republic of Korea’s capital city.







Mr. Suchart said he has ordered Ministry of Labor agencies to quickly inspect the details of the deceased Thai citizen. According to information from the Ministry of Labor agencies in Phetchabun, the deceased was a 27 years old woman who was a local of Phetchabun province. The deceased was making contributions to the Social Security Fund under Section 33 of the SSO law up until June this year. Mr. Suchart said he ordered the Social Security Office to quickly deliver benefits entitled to the family of the deceased. The benefits include 50,000 baht for funeral expenses and 15,500 baht of the deceased’s lump sum old age payout. 65,500 baht will be paid out in total.







Ministry of Labor agencies in Phetchabun has already informed the family of the deceased. The labor minister also visited the family of the deceased today (1 November) to provide moral support and discuss future assistance. (NNT)



































