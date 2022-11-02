Bangkok ‘COSMEX 2022’ presents opportunities for beauty industry

The COSMEX 2022 and In-cosmetics Asia exhibitions are currently being held in Bangkok. The regional-scaled cosmetic events aim to bring new business opportunities and innovations to Thailand’s beauty industry, as well as those in neighboring countries.

COSMEX, an ASEAN-scaled cosmetic industry exhibition, is being held in conjunction with In-cosmetics Asia, an Asia Pacific event for personal care ingredients.







The two events are being organized by RX Tradex, ASEAN’s leading exhibition organizer and a member of RX, the world’s leading events organizer. RX arranges high profile, targeted industry events where buyers and suppliers come together to do business.

RX Tradex Managing Director Varaporn Dhamcharee revealed that this year’s exhibition was held under the concept of ‘Beauty Beyond Boundaries’.







Citing the highly competitive nature of the beauty industry, organizers said they hoped such events would provide smaller cosmetic enterprises with more opportunities to grow. The exhibitions therefore cater to business matchmaking as well as seminars.

The COSMEX 2022 exhibition features all segments of the beauty industry from more than 500 exhibitors, showcasing the latest innovations, business trends and dietary supplements.







Eco-friendly and non-toxic ingredients are also being presented at the event to support sustainable economic development or “clean beauty” standards, which will be the overriding trend in 2023.

The exhibition will continue until November 3 at BITEC Exhibition Hall in Bangkok. (NNT)

































