La Niña brings more rain from North into Bangkok; PM, Governor discuss flood prevention measures

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Thursday chaired a meeting to review Bangkok’s flood prevention and response plans, urging vigilance in flood-prone areas as heavy rainfall is expected this year.

Srettha visited the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Flood Control Center, where he was briefed on the city’s preparedness by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.







“This year’s La Niña phenomenon is bringing more rain than anticipated, especially in the upper North and Northeast,” Srettha said. “We must prepare for increased water flow into Bangkok from August to November.”

The prime minister emphasized the need to monitor high-risk areas, particularly densely populated communities, and to coordinate with various agencies for effective water management.







Chadchart explained that Bangkok faces water from four sources: northern runoff, rainfall, high tides, and field drainage. If these sources converge simultaneously, it will pose a significant problem. He outlined the city’s two-pronged approach to flood prevention, focusing on major waterways and smaller canals.

Srettha also instructed his team to explore funding options for a proposed dam in Pathum Thani province to manage northern water flow.

The visit comes as Thailand braces for potential flooding, with authorities on high alert following previous devastating floods in 2011. (TNA)





















































