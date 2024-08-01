House approves 122 billion baht additional budget for digital wallet scheme

This supplementary budget aims to fund a 10,000-baht stipend to eligible Thai citizens, designed to stimulate the economy by boosting local spending and consumption.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira emphasized the urgency of this additional funding, stating that it could not wait for the 2025 budget due to the immediate need for economic stimulation.







The budget consists of 10 billion baht from tax and other state revenues and 122 billion baht from loans. The scheme is part of the government’s broader plan to enhance economic growth and provide relief to citizens facing economic challenges.

The approved budget will now move to the Senate for further consideration and approval, ensuring that the funds are allocated appropriately and transparently to benefit the country’s economy and its people.





































