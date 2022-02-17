‘Krung Thep Maha Nakhon’ new English name of Bangkok

The official English name of Thailand’s capital is being changed from “Bangkok” to “Krung Thep Maha Nakhon” which is the same name used in the Thai language.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved in principle the Office of the Prime Minister’s draft announcement about the updated titles of countries, territories, administrative regions, and capital cities.







This new update, proposed by the Office of the Royal Society, includes the change of the official English title of Thailand’s capital city from Bangkok to Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, with the commonly known title of “Bangkok” kept within parentheses.



The Office of the Royal Society said this update will enable government agencies to use the same titles that better reflect the current situation.

The name “Bangkok” can continue to be used to refer to Thailand’s capital, even after this official update goes into effect. (NNT)































